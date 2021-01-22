UrduPoint.com
PESCO Mardan Circle Conducts Drive Against Power Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESCO Mardan Circle conducts drive against power pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Circle on Friday continued drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues from defaulters along with removing 23 direct hooks.

Task Forces of Mardan Circle raided in areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub Divisions and removed 11 direct hooks in areas of Majidabad and Dosara.

Similarly, in the areas of Gojar Ghari sub division, 12 direct hooks were removed while 7 defective meters were replaced. The task force also recovered Rs 50,000 from power pilferers.

PESCO spokesman warned that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and strict legal action would be taken against power pilferers and defaulters.

More Stories From Pakistan

