PESCO Mardan Circle Gears Up Operation Against Power Pilferage

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

PESCO Mardan Circle gears up operation against power pilferage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Following the directives of the Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues, has been geared up throughout the Province.

In this regard, Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Cantt Sub-Division Mardan. According to details Pesco Task Forces in the areas of Majidabad, Dosara and removed 11 direct hooks (Kunda), using electricity with illegal means.

In the areas of Kashkorona, Par Hoti of Par Hoti sub-division removed 12 direct hooks and seven defective meters have replaced.

The Task Force also recovered Rs.50000 from power pilferers.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, the official of the PESCO has once again warned the people involved in power pilferage.

He said, due to illegal means of electricity use, the PESCO has to face huge financial losses and line losses on one hand and on the other hand, PESCOs whole distribution system gets overloaded and the consumers face inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.

