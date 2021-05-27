UrduPoint.com
PESCO Mardan Circle Recovers Rs. 4.57m From Defaulters

Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), the Task Forces of the Company accelerated drive against power pilferers and defaulters across the province, said a press release issued here Thursday.

During the action against defaulters, the Task Forces of Mardan Circle recovered Rs. 4.57 million. Out of total recovery of Rs. 4.57 million, Rs. 4.55 million were alone recovered from disconnected consumers while the remaining Rs.

0.2 million from permanent disconnected consumers.

The Task Forces also disconnected power supply from 17 distribution transformers due to non-payment of Rs.12.7 million. During the operation, 79 direct hooks removed, 69 meters removed due to non-payment of dues besides replacing 16 tampered meters and shifting 32 meters to poles.

A spokesman of PESCO said, the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned power pilferage against the illegal use of electricity.

