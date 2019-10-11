Pesco Mardan circle recovers Rs.4.325 million from defaulters

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces of Mardan Circle has recovered Rs4.325 million from defaulters.

A Pesco press release said on Friday that Rs3.746million recovered from domestic consumers while Rs0.389million has been recovered from commercial consumers and industrial consumers paid Rs0.

02million under heads of recovery.

It said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue throughout the province. PESCO has warned consumer to stop power pilferage in larger interest of the nation, due to which Pesco has to face huge financial and line losses.

The practice also disturbs the whole distribution system and general public faces inconvenience of power break downs.