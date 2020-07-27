Pesco Mardan circle Task Forces remove 21 direct hooks

(@FahadShabbir)

The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday conducted operation against power pilferage, removing 21 direct hooks in Mardan circle

The company spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been intensified throughout the province.

In this regard, he added that task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub Divisions.

Pesco Task Forces in the areas of majidabad,dosara removed 21 direct hooks while in Gojar Ghari sub division, the team removed 15 direct hooks and replaced nine defective meters.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue, indiscriminately.