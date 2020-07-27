UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Mardan Circle Task Forces Remove 21 Direct Hooks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:54 PM

Pesco Mardan circle Task Forces remove 21 direct hooks

The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday conducted operation against power pilferage, removing 21 direct hooks in Mardan circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday conducted operation against power pilferage, removing 21 direct hooks in Mardan circle.

The company spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been intensified throughout the province.

In this regard, he added that task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub Divisions.

Pesco Task Forces in the areas of majidabad,dosara removed 21 direct hooks while in Gojar Ghari sub division, the team removed 15 direct hooks and replaced nine defective meters.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue, indiscriminately.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle PESCO

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

2 minutes ago

New law to position Dubai as world’s commercial ..

25 minutes ago

Gold price jumps Rs5100 to Rs123,800 per tola 27 J ..

2 minutes ago

SEC issues decision promoting legal advisor at the ..

1 hour ago

Kremlin on Maas' Statement Against Including Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Statistics collection important for emancipation o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.