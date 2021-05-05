UrduPoint.com
PESCO Mardan Circles Recovers Rs. 1.1 Million From Defaulters

Wed 05th May 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Task Forces of Mardan Circle has taken prompt action against power theft and recovery of dues and removed almost 77 direct hooks and recovered another Rs. 1.1 million from the defaulters.

The Task Forces actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues with the cooperation of Federal and provincial governments has been geared up throughout the province, Director PR Shoukat Afzal said.

He said, on the directives of the Chief Executive PESCO, the Task Forces of Mardan-1 Division recovered Rs.2.7 million from defaulters and another Rs. 3.2 recovered from domestic and consumers as assessment charge, 9 tampered meters replaced and 76 direct hooks removed, 9 meters removed due to nonpayment of dues and the Names of 25 persons have been sent to police stations for lodging FIRs for taking direct hooks from LT lines.

He said, Task Forces of Mardan-2 Division recovered Rs.0.75 Million from defaulters. 22 direct hooks removed, and drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue.

PESCO has once again warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses and line losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets overloaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.

