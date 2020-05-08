UrduPoint.com
PESCO Mardan Conducts Night Time Raids To Check Power Pilferage

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has geared up its drive against illegal consumption of electricity and recovery of dues throughout the province.

Following instruction of Chief Executive PESCO, the task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in areas of Cantt Sub Division.

In areas of Majidabad, Dosara, the task forces removed 11 direct hooks while In Kaskorona and in Par Hoti sub division 12 direct hooks were removed and 7 defective meters were replaced. The teams also recovered Rs.50000 from defaulters and in shape of fine.

Pesco officials said drive against illegal consumption of electricity and direct hooks will continue as due to power pilferage Pesco has to face huge financial & line losses. Due to this illegal practice, Pesco said whole distribution system gets over loaded and general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

