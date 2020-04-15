Pesco Mardan conducts operation against power thieves, removes 32 hooks

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Mardan Circle Task Forces on Wednesday conducted operation on power pilferage by removing 32 direct hooks and replaced seven defective meters in different areas

During raids in Cantt.

Sub Division, the task force removed 11 direct hooks while 12 hooks and seven defective meters were replaced in areas of Kashkorona of Par Hoti.

A spokesman of PESCO has said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned power pilferers to stop pilferage in the larger interest of the nation and saving of PESCO from huge financial and line losses on the other while distribution system also gets overloaded and the general public have to face in inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.