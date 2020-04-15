UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Mardan Conducts Operation Against Power Thieves, Removes 32 Hooks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:26 PM

Pesco Mardan conducts operation against power thieves, removes 32 hooks

On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Mardan Circle Task Forces on Wednesday conducted operation on power pilferage by removing 32 direct hooks and replaced seven defective meters in different areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Mardan Circle Task Forces on Wednesday conducted operation on power pilferage by removing 32 direct hooks and replaced seven defective meters in different areas.

During raids in Cantt.

Sub Division, the task force removed 11 direct hooks while 12 hooks and seven defective meters were replaced in areas of Kashkorona of Par Hoti.

A spokesman of PESCO has said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned power pilferers to stop pilferage in the larger interest of the nation and saving of PESCO from huge financial and line losses on the other while distribution system also gets overloaded and the general public have to face in inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle From PESCO

Recent Stories

PIA ran special flight on April 9 to bring back me ..

3 minutes ago

Sane move to Bayern still possible, says new agent ..

21 seconds ago

Amazon says may be forced to halt activity at dist ..

22 seconds ago

42 percent population of KP to be benefited from f ..

24 seconds ago

Naqsh demands release of IOK prisoners

25 seconds ago

EU Commission Says Member States Should Notify Nei ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.