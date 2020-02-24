UrduPoint.com
PESCO Mardan Continues Campaign Against Illegal Connections

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:59 PM

PESCO Mardan continues campaign against illegal connections

PESCO task force D.I.Khan recovered Rs690,000 from defaulters and removed 35 hooks during raid in different areas of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :PESCO task force D.I.Khan recovered Rs690,000 from defaulters and removed 35 hooks during raid in different areas of the district.

Task force accompanied by local police Monday carried out an operation against illegal electricity connection in the sub divisions of City-II, D.I.

Khan, Cantt, Tank, Karak and Domail.

PESCO team removed 35 hooks and recovered 690,000 rupees outstanding amount from defaulters.

PESCO authorities warned strict action consumers acquired illegal electricity connection and said that operations would be continued against direct connections that were the main cause of line losses and overburdening of supply system.

