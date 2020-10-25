Pesco Mardan gear up operation against people using electricity on illegal means

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province including different sub-division of district Mardan here on Sunday.

In this regard, the Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raided in the areas of Ghari Kapora, Sheikh Maltoon, Takhtbai and Gojar Ghari Sub-Divisions.

According to details,Pesco Task Forces of Ghari Kapora sub-division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks (Kunda),1 tampered meter replaced,three meters shifted to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub-division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder 3 tampered meters were detected besides removing 4 direct hooks. In the areas of Takhtbhai sub-division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, 5 tampered meters detected and 2 direct hooks removed and in the areas of Par Hoti sub-division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams during checking removed 4 direct hooks and 4 tempered meters detected.