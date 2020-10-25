UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Mardan Gear Up Operation Against People Using Electricity On Illegal Means

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pesco Mardan gear up operation against people using electricity on illegal means

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province including different sub-division of district Mardan here on Sunday.

In this regard, the Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raided in the areas of Ghari Kapora, Sheikh Maltoon, Takhtbai and Gojar Ghari Sub-Divisions.

According to details,Pesco Task Forces of Ghari Kapora sub-division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks (Kunda),1 tampered meter replaced,three meters shifted to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub-division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder 3 tampered meters were detected besides removing 4 direct hooks. In the areas of Takhtbhai sub-division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, 5 tampered meters detected and 2 direct hooks removed and in the areas of Par Hoti sub-division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams during checking removed 4 direct hooks and 4 tempered meters detected.

Related Topics

Electricity Mardan Circle Sunday PESCO

Recent Stories

Dubai Design Week announces inaugural MENA Grad Sh ..

22 minutes ago

QCC: 15 medical laboratories participate in profic ..

22 minutes ago

UAE is keen to enhance international cooperation t ..

37 minutes ago

Dana Gas sells onshore Egypt producing business to ..

52 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi visits Etihad Credit Insurance office i ..

52 minutes ago

UAE is pioneer in combatting diseases: Director of ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.