Pesco Mardan Recovers Rs4.22 Mn From Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Mardan Circle Task Forces recovered Rs4.22 million from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Mardan Circle Task Forces recovered Rs4.22 million from defaulters.

In a statement issued here Thursday by Wapda House stated that Pesco Mardan Circle recovered Rs.2.91 million from domestic consumers, Rs.820,000 from commercial consumers and Rs.800,000 from Industrial consumers.

It was also said that task force also removed 31 direct hooks, 23 meters due to nonpayment of dues and replaced 15 tempered meters besides shifting of 88 meters to poles have been carried out.

Pesco authorities said that drive would continue against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks to provide smooth distribution of energy in transmission lines.

PESCO has once again warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses and line losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

