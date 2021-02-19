UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Mardan Removes 51 Direct Hooks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

PESCO Mardan removes 51 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces of Mardan Circle Friday during a crackdown removed 51 direct hooks in different localities and sent the Names of 13 persons to concerned police station for lodging FIR against them.

The spokesman of PESCO said here that task forces of Mardan Circle has taken action following public complaints regarding tripping of feeders and low voltage problems.

PESCO spokesman said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and pilferers would be dealt strictly.

PESCO has once again warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial and line losses.

More Stories From Pakistan

