Pesco Mardan removes direct hooks, replaces 32 tempered meters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : PESCO Circle on Tuesday raided various localities of the district and removed dozens direct hooks besides replaced 32 tempered electricity meters.

On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO Dr. Amjad Ali, the night time operation against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province.

In this regard Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of Cantt Sub Division Mardan, City-I Sub Division, City-II Sub Division, Gojar Ghari and Shiekh Maltoon Sub Divisions.

According to details Pesco Task Forces removed dozens direct hooks. 32 tampered meters caught and replaced immediately while action has been initiated against the responsible.

PESCO has once again warned people to stop power pilferage while drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue till its final elimination.