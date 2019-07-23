UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Mardan Removes Direct Hooks, Replaces 32 Tempered Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:27 PM

Pesco Mardan removes direct hooks, replaces 32 tempered meters

PESCO Mardan Circle on Tuesday raided various localities of the district and removed dozens direct hooks besides replaced 32 tempered electricity meters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :PESCO Mardan Circle on Tuesday raided various localities of the district and removed dozens direct hooks besides replaced 32 tempered electricity meters.

On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO Dr. Amjad Ali, the night time operation against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province.

In this regard Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of Cantt Sub Division Mardan, City-I Sub Division, City-II Sub Division, Gojar Ghari and Shiekh Maltoon Sub Divisions.

According to details Pesco Task Forces removed dozens direct hooks. 32 tampered meters caught and replaced immediately while action has been initiated against the responsible.

PESCO has once again warned people to stop power pilferage while drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue till its final elimination.

Related Topics

Electricity Mardan Circle Amjad Ali PESCO

Recent Stories

Sharjah Gulf Emiratisation Award deadline extended ..

27 minutes ago

DEWA to build 68 new 132/11kV substations worth AE ..

27 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Chinese Consul-General

28 minutes ago

UAE is fastest growing e-commerce market in MENA: ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Shah jahan visits Port Sultan Q ..

52 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Can Only End Donbas Conflict by Applying ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.