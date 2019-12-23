UrduPoint.com
Pesco Mardan Teams Remove Direct Hooks, Tempered Meters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:03 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Mardan Circle Task Forces have geared up operation against power pilferage and removed scores of directs hooks and tempered meters during raids at various places in the district.

A spokesman for the Pesco said that the team carried out night time raids in the areas of Ghari Kapora, Shiekh Maltoon, Takhtbai and�Gojar Ghari Sub Divisions and removed several direct hooks, and replaced one tempered meter and shifted three meters to poles.� In�Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder, the team detected three tampered meters and removed four direct hooks.

In Takhtbai sub division of 11KV Takhtbai feeder, the team detected five tampered meters and removed two direct hooks.

In Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams during checking removed four direct hooks and detected four tempered meters.

The drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, he said adding Pesco warned the consumers to stop power pilferage as it incurred huge financial and line losses to company.

