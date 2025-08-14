PESCO marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, patriotic performances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) In a graceful ceremony, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday marked Independence Day at its Head Office here.

The event was attended by all senior officers of PESCO. Special prayers were offered for the prosperity and development of the country.

On the occasion, the national anthem was played and the national flag was hoisted by the chief operations PESCO, Engineer Gul Nabi Syed.

The company's security contingent presented a salute to the flag.

Students of PESCO school also participated in the celebrations, presenting patriotic songs and delivering speeches.

Later, the chief operation Gul Nabil distributed prizes among the students for the best performances in patriotic songs and speeches.