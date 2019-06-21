PESCO nabs 30 pilferers in grand joint operation in Landi Arbab

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday launched a grand operation against power theft in Landi Arbab area here and apprehended 30 power pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday launched a grand operation against power theft in Landi Arbab area here and apprehended 30 power pilferers.

PESCO and PEPCO teams of Wapda House Lahore carried out a joint operation in the areas of Landi Arbab of PESCO's Khyber Division.

During checking in the areas of 11 KV Pashtakhara, Bara, Shiekh, and Abdara feeders 30 persons were caught red handed while consuming electricity.

FIR was lodged against them and 8 persons were arrested from the spot while police conducted raids in search of other culprits.

In the areas of Landi Arbab sub division the teams conducted raid at a Hujra and tried to remove an illegal transformers where that an accused Farooq S/o Gulmast along with 6 other persons attacked LS Bilawar and other PESCO officials, however the PESCO team managed to remove the illegal transformer and registered FIR against the attackers.