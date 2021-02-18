UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notified Power Suspension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESCO notified power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on February 20 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shieikh Muhammadi- Peshawar City Transmission Line on from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly during this period additional loadshedding will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Peshawar City and Rehman Baba grid.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Transmission Line from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV Kot Najib 1,2, Town 2, Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur, Swabi Mera, Town 3, Panian 1,2, S.

N.Khan, Baldher, Phosphate, Zeb Pharma, T&T Colony, Chamba, Project, Judicial Complex Haripur 1 , 132 KV Kholian Bala grid connected 11 KV City, Kokal, Town, Mirpur 2; Industrial 1, Kholian and Jabri feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nathia Gali Grid Station from 10AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ayubia, Nathia Gali, Makol, Paf feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Besham Transmission Line from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 33 KV Thakot grid connected 11 KV Besham 1,2, Thakot , 33 KV Pattan grid connected 11 KV Dobair and Dhasu feeders will face in convenience.

