UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notified Power Suspension

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESCO notified power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension schedule from various grid stations of the province for November 11, 12 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station from 9AM to 1PM, as a resultant consumers of 132 KV Peshawar University grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station November 11 from 8:30AM to 4:30PM, as a resultant consumers of 11 KV Fatima 1,2, Nurar 2,3, Cantt Express, Bazar Ahmad Khan, Manden 2feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV DI Khan Grid Station November 11 from 8AM to 5PM, as a resultant consumers of 132 KV Gomal Zam HPS, Wana, Kulachi, Tank, Barban11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVBannu Grid Station November 12 from 9AM to 5PM, as a resultant consumers of 220 KV Bannu grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Grid Station November 11 from 8:30AM to 2:30 PM, as a resultant consumers of 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Company Tank Gomal Wana November From PESCO

Recent Stories

PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EV ..

PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EVMs, electoral reforms

7 seconds ago
 Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Tren ..

Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Trendy Flagship and Camera King sm ..

8 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health adopts global traceability stan ..

Ministry of Health adopts global traceability standards in health products

9 minutes ago
 Govt gives another chance to opp for talks on elec ..

Govt gives another chance to opp for talks on electoral laws: Fawad

12 minutes ago
 EMA Starts Analyzing Use of Moderna's COVID-19 Vac ..

EMA Starts Analyzing Use of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine in Children Aged 6 to 11

1 minute ago
 Four held with contraband in sialkot

Four held with contraband in sialkot

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.