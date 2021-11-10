PESCO notified power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension schedule from various grid stations of the province for November 11, 12 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station from 9AM to 1PM, as a resultant consumers of 132 KV Peshawar University grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station November 11 from 8:30AM to 4:30PM, as a resultant consumers of 11 KV Fatima 1,2, Nurar 2,3, Cantt Express, Bazar Ahmad Khan, Manden 2feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV DI Khan Grid Station November 11 from 8AM to 5PM, as a resultant consumers of 132 KV Gomal Zam HPS, Wana, Kulachi, Tank, Barban11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVBannu Grid Station November 12 from 9AM to 5PM, as a resultant consumers of 220 KV Bannu grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Grid Station November 11 from 8:30AM to 2:30 PM, as a resultant consumers of 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.