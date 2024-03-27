PESCO notified power suspension from Pabbi grid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified power suspension from Pabbi Grid Station on March 28, 30 and 31 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to unavoidable maintenance work. Resultantly consumers Ajab Bagh feeder would face inconvenience.

The PESCO spokesman had urged the consumers to extend cooperation on the mentioned days.