PESCO notified power suspension in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from different grid stations across the province from November 06 to 28 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 6, ,13, 20, 27 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5,North west Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Nothren Boteling feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on November 8 from 9AM to 12 November 9PM, resultantly load Management will be carried out on 11 KV Radio Pak, Chamkani, Chughal Pura, Hashnagri, SikandarPura, Jagara, Urmar, Lala. During this period, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV PESCO Colony Grid Station on November 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2,Warsak Road Express,Shahi Bagh Express, ICF 2,Shaheen Complex, Mathara 1, Kochian 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on November 7 ,9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pir Bala, Nishat1, Nishat, Industrial, Benazir woman University,Pajagai1,Kaniza, Chaghar Matti, Opazai feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on November 8, 9, 10, 21 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVDaudzai 1,2, EidGah feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on November 7 ,9, 14, 16, 21, 23 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road 1,ICF 1feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on November 7, ,9, 14, 16, 21, 23 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kochiyan 2, Mathara 1,2,Shahi Bala, Shagai Indrstrial , Swat Scout, Shaheen Foundation, MES,Colony 2, Marbal Chowk, New Machini feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mansehra Grid Station on November 6, 7 from 9AM to 6PM, resultantly load management will be carried out on 132 KV Hattar, Haripur, Kholian Bala, Rampura, Abbottabad, AMC Abbottabad, Nathia Gali, Mansehra Balakot, Muzafarabad, Balakot, Muzafarabad,Noseri,Hattian,66 KV Haripur,Hattian, and 33 KV ChattarClass grid connected 11 KV during this period.