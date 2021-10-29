UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notified Power Suspension In Peshawar, DI Khan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:12 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from different grid stations in the provincial capital and DI Khan district from October 30 to November 1 due to unavoidable maintenance work

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on October 30 and 31 from 8AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMT, DHA, Safdar Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on October 31 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Express 3 and Olmpia feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on November 1 from 7AM to 7PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malakandher, Canal Town, Regi, Agriculture, DHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on November 1 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Commissionary Bazar, Muryali 1, Sheikh Yousaf 1, Saddar, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kulachi Grid Station on October 31 from 8AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Madian feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on November 1 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 3. Fatima Khel 2, Jani Khel 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on November 1 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Karak 2, Ahmad Wala feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on November 1 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1,2, Shaheen Shaheed, Ihsan Shaheed, Atar Shisha feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Battal Grid Station on November 1 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Battagram 1,2 D.H.Q feeders will face inconvenience.

