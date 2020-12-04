UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notified Power Suspension Schedule For December

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:39 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension schedule for the month of December from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension schedule for the month of December from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on December 5, 7, 9 from 9AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Murshid Abad, Wazir Bagh, PAF Express feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on December 7, 8, 9, 10 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1,2, Muslim Bazar, Comm Bazar, Muryali 1,2, Town Hall, Qyauum Nagar, MMM Hospital feeders will face in conveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jalala Grid Station on 7th December from 9AM to 6PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Takht Bai, Umar Abad, Katlang Express, Old Takar, New Sher Ghar, Shah Dand, Lund Khwar, Old Sher Garh, Jehngir Abad, Old Badaga, New Hari Chand, Hatian, Said Abad feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on December 6, 9, 13, 16 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Attar Shesha, Shaheen Shaheed feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Battal Grid Station on December 7, 10, 14, 17 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Battagram 1,2,3,DHQ Battagram feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVAbbotttabad Grid Station on December 5, 8, 12, 14, 17, 20, 23, 27, 30 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Town, Link; Cantt, PMA, Sherwan, City Havellian, Town Havellian, Khokal, Insustilal 1, Kholian, Jabri, Panian 1, Kot 2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera, Town 1,2,3, Panian 2, Judicial Complex, New Khanpur, Baldher, Baiyan, NRTC, Tand T, Mirpur 1, TIP feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVHattar Grid Station on December 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 27 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nova Synpack, Muree Glass, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,8, Shadi, Suraj Gali 1,2; Solve Tech, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Steel, Al Hadeed, Neelam Steel, National Steel, Rehmat Steel, Capital Steel, Mujahid Steel, Pak Accumlator, Wah Nobel, SAC, Mustahkam, HEC, Echo Pack, Piffo, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, Coronot food,Spin Ghar, Mujahid 2,Silver Lake, Fareed Steel, Adeel Shahbaz, Gujar Steel feeders will face in conveniences.

