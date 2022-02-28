PESCO notifies load management on Dilazak Grid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dilazak Grid Station on 1st, 2nd and 3rd March from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Resultantly load managements will be carried out on 11 KV Gulozai, Gulbela 1,2, Pakha Ghulam, Lucky Star F Mill, New Gulabad and Muhammad Zai feeders, said a statement issued here on Monday.