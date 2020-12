PESCO notifies load management, power suspension

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to installation of power transformer at 132 KV Murree Road Grid Station Abbottabad, additional load management would be carried out on 4 feeders.

It said on December 28 additional load management would be carried out from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m on 11 KV SDA, PMA, Sherwan Town feeders.

Likewise, due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan-2 Grid Station on 26th December from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shah Dand, Ccl Jawad Khan Shaheed, Zandu feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Tangi Grid Station on 28th December from 8.45 a.m. to 2.45 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Umarzai,1,2, Daki, Sher Paio, Mirza Dher,Tangi-1,2,Parang Ghar, Head Quarter Hospital, Fata Express and new Fata feeders will face in convenience.