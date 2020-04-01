PESCO notifies posting, transfer of 6 Xens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified posting and transfer of six Executive Engineers (Xens) (BPS-18) of the company for provision of best possible facilities to the consumers.

According to the notifications Yousaf Hussain has been posted as Xen City Division Kohat, Muhammad Riyaz, Xen Regional Training Centre Charsadda, Muhammad Tahir transferred to PESCO Headquarters Peshawar, Amin Ullah, Xen Charsadda Division, Zia Ullah, Xen Karak Division and KalimUllah, Xen Dir division.

PESCO chief executive officer (CEO) has directed the concerned officers to work with zeal and spirit and discharge their duties with devotion so that the consumers' problems could be addressed.