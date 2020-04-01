UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Notifies Posting, Transfer Of 6 Xens

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:30 PM

PESCO notifies posting, transfer of 6 Xens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified posting and transfer of six Executive Engineers (Xens) (BPS-18) of the company for provision of best possible facilities to the consumers.

According to the notifications Yousaf Hussain has been posted as Xen City Division Kohat, Muhammad Riyaz, Xen Regional Training Centre Charsadda, Muhammad Tahir transferred to PESCO Headquarters Peshawar, Amin Ullah, Xen Charsadda Division, Zia Ullah, Xen Karak Division and KalimUllah, Xen Dir division.

PESCO chief executive officer (CEO) has directed the concerned officers to work with zeal and spirit and discharge their duties with devotion so that the consumers' problems could be addressed.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Kohat Charsadda Dir Karak Best PESCO

Recent Stories

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

29 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit 5-week high

34 minutes ago

34 minutes ago

Aldar employees contribute AED1m to ‘Together We ..

49 minutes ago

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13th Apri ..

49 minutes ago

US dollar intends to decline against Pakistani rup ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.