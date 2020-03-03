Pesco notifies power breakdown schedule

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:26 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Tuesday issued power suspension schedule for certain areas due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Tuesday issued power suspension schedule for certain areas due to maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mamrud Grid Station on March 5 from 8 a.m to 6 p.

m,resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad Transmission Line and FF Steel grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on March 4 and March 9 from 8a.m to 2 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gul Abad, Behlola, Turangzai, Charsadda 1,2,3,4, Prang 1,2, Industrial, Rehman CNG will face inconveniences.

