PESCO Notifies Power Shut Down In Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:02 PM

PESCO notifies power shut down in Haripur

Due to Maintenance Work Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Due to Maintenance Work Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on June 25 from 7.00 a.m to 11.00 a.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1, 2, SNK, Panian 2, Swabi Mera, Town 1, 2, 3 feeders will face inconveniences, said Director General PR Shoukat Afzal here on Wednesday.

