PESCO Notifies Power Shut Down Notice For Different Areas

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work.

According to the compnay's spokesman power will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 18th February from 9AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Peshawar Cantt grid all 11 KV feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 17th February from 9AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mathra 1, Kochyan 2, Colony 2, Swat Scout, ShahiBala, and Shahgai Industrial feeders will face inconveniences.

He said power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Station on 18th,25th,27th February from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Chamkani feeders will face inconveniences.

More Stories From Pakistan

