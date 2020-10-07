UrduPoint.com
Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Pesco notifies power shutdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Wednesday announced power shutdown due to maintenance work on feeders and transmission lines.

In a statement issued by Wapda House, power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on October 8, 12, 17, 20, 26, 28 and 31 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Hayatabad 5,7,8,11,12, Ciel Wood, Hayatabad 3,4,Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, and PIC would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KVJamrud Grid Station on October 8, 12, 15, 20, 22 and 26 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kacha Ghari, Karkhano would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Hayatabad PhaseII Grid Station on October 8, 12, 17, 20, 26, 27, 29 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Hayatabad Surgical would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on October 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 26, and 28 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Rashid Ghari, Akhonabad, Yakatooth, Kachori, Phando Baba, Urmer, Hazar Khwani, Phando Road-II, Ring Road, Surizai, Chairman Daftar, and Baghbanan would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kholiyan Bala Grid Station on October 8, 11, 14, 18, 20, 25, 28 and 31 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV City Havellian, Town Havellian, Kokal, Industrial-I, Kholian, and Jabri areas would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Mardan-III Grid Station on October 8, 13, 17, 20, 24, 26, 28 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Toru, Rural 1, Canal Town, Mirwas, Manga, Jan Abad, and Pakistan Chowk would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Shung (Besham) Grid Station on October 8, 13, 15, 19, 21, 26, 29 from 07:00am to 01:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Besham-III, Maira would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Timergara Grid Station on October 8, 13, 15, 19, 21, 26 and 29 from 07:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Samer Bagh, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Old Timergara, New Timergara would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Nowshera City Grid Station on October 8, 13, 15, 19, 22, and 27 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV NMC, Khashki Express, Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabal River, and Sohail Joot Mill would face in conveniences.

