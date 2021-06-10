UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESCO notifies power shutdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :PESCO authorities here on Thursday notified power shutdown due to necessary maintenance work in various areas of the city.

According to Pesco, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on June 12 ,19 and 26 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, Shahi Bagh Express, ICF 2, New Warsak Road 1, Jail Express would face inconvenience Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on June 12 ,19 and 26 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road 1, ICF 1 will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on June 12, 19 and 26 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on June 12 ,19 and 26 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pir Bala, Shahi Bagh 2, Nishat 1,2, Industrial , Benazir Woman University , Pajagai 1, 2, Kaneza, Chagharmati, Opazai will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on June 12, 19 and 26 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaheen Camas , Mathra1, Kochian 1,2 will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mattani Grid Station on June 11,12, 15 and 16 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Telaband, Mattani, Maryamzai, Zangali will face inconvenience.

