Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown

Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in areas of provincial metropolis and Chattar due to necessary maintenance and repair work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in areas of provincial metropolis and Chattar due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to Pesco, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on June 16 and 23rd from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Nothia, Murshidabad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road feeders would face inconvenience, Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 16 and 23 June from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishtr Abad, Faqir Abad 2, Molvi G, Sheikh Abad, Islamabad, Sethi Town, Hashtnagi, Sikandar Pura, Zaryab, Ring Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 16 and 23 June from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Naguman, Hariyana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Khazana, KSM, New Naguman, Old Naguman, Takhtabad, Haryana feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Chattar Grid Station on 16, 17, 18 and 19 June from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jabbar and Battal feeders will face inconvenience.

