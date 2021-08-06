UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:04 PM

PESCO notifies power shutdown

Power supply from 220/132 KV Mardan Grid Station will remain suspended on August 10 and 11, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Power supply from 220/132 KV Mardan Grid Station will remain suspended on August 10 and 11, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM due to some necessary repair work, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nawakali feeder will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Related Topics

Mardan August From

Recent Stories

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

12 minutes ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

50 seconds ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

51 seconds ago
 Chinese vice premier inspects virus-hit Zhengzhou, ..

Chinese vice premier inspects virus-hit Zhengzhou, orders swift actions to conta ..

53 seconds ago
 Belarus Opposition Party Leader Jailed for 3 Month ..

Belarus Opposition Party Leader Jailed for 3 Months for Breaking Gag Order - Rig ..

54 seconds ago
 California Powerplant Shut Down in Unprecedented M ..

California Powerplant Shut Down in Unprecedented Move As Lake Levels Drop - Offi ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.