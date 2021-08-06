PESCO notifies power shutdown

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Power supply from 220/132 KV Mardan Grid Station will remain suspended on August 10 and 11, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM due to some necessary repair work, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nawakali feeder will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here on Friday.