Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities here Wednesday notified power suspension due to necessary maintenance work in areas of provincial metropolis and its surroundings.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on Sept 30 from 7 am to 4 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malakandher, Regi, Agriculture, Palosi 1, Canal town, Safdar Abad feeder will face in convenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on September 30 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pakha gulam, Gulo Zai, Gulbela 1feeder will face in convenience.

