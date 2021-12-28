Pesco notifies power shutdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of Tank, Tarbaila, Abbottabad, Manshera due to necessary maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV NTDC D.I.Khan Grid Station on 29th December from 9:30 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Kulachi, Daraban, Tank, GomalZam PH and 132/66 KV Wana, Jandola grid will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nishat Tarbela Grid Station on 30th December from 10 AM to 3 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Qazipur; Line 1, GBC, Jamrah feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad-220 KV Mansehra Transmission Line on 29th December from 9 AM to 5 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur Connected 11 KV Kot Najib 1,2,Town 1,2,3,4,5, Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur New, Swabi Mewa, Pannian 1,2,S.

N Khan, Baldher, Phosphate , Zeb Pharma, T & T Colony, Chamba Project , Judicial Complex Haripur, 132 KV KholianBala grid connected 11 Kv City , Town, Mirpur 2, Industrial 1, Kholian, Jabri, 132 KV Abbpttabad grid connected 11 KV City , Town, Nawasher, Chona Crush Plant, SDA, PMA, Repco, Rawalakot, CMKH , 132 KV AMC grid connected 11 KV Jhangi, APS, MKandian, BPK, SIE, AMC, Jinnah Abad, PMA 2, 132 KV Havellian grid connected 11 KV Industrial , POF 1,2, CAD , INF Brigade will face inconvenience.