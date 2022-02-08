UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Pesco notifies power shutdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) have notified power shutdown in areas of provincial metropolis, Haripur and Mardan due to maintenance.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on February 9 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Sakhi Chashma grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on February 9 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Opazai an Nishat feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on February 9,14,16 and19 February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Panian 1,2, Kot 1,2, Zeb Pharma, Chamba, PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, Judicial Complex, Swabi Mera, Swabi Mera 2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, SNK, New Khan Pur, Baldher, NRTC, T and T, TIP feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on February 9,16 and 23 February from 9:0 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gaju Khan, Pakistan Chowk, Eid Gah , Malakand Road, Doran Abad, City 2, Dang Baba, New Par Hoti, Shehbaz Ghari, New Baghdada, Shankar, Shah Dhand, Col Jawad Shaheed , Bagh Iram, CHD Road, Janabad, Mirwas, Saleem Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

