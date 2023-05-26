UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 06:53 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified power suspension from various grid stations in suburban areas of the provincial metropolis and Hattar from May 28-29 due to necessary maintenance work.

According to the notification, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on May 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV PPI 1, Express 1, 4, FT wood, PCB, Kidney Center, Mika steel, Northern Bottling, Health Care Hospital, Health Excellence Hospital feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on May 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Nodha Payan, Sunehri Masjid, Shaheen Shaheed, PAF, Nothia, and Ameen Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on May 29 from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m., inconveniencing consumers of 11 KV Sirband, Shabkhel, Salarzai, and Shaeikhan feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will be cut off from 66 KV PAF Grid Station on May 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, Hassan Khel, Spin Ghar, Life Stock, and Badhber feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on May 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., As a result, consumers of 11 KV Nova Synpack, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, Suraj Gali 1,2, Shadi, Solve Teach, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Steel, Alhadeed, Neelum Steel, National Steel, Rehmat Steel, Capital Steel, Mujahid Steel, Pak conolater, Wah Noble, SAC, Mustehkam, HEC, Eco Pack, Bafo, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, Coronet, Spin Ghar, Mujahid 2, Silver Lack, Fareed Steel, Gujar Steel, Shareef Gases, Venus Carpet, Neelum Paper , Sntronics, Coca Kola, and Pak Acomolatars 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

