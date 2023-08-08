Open Menu

Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Pesco notifies power shutdown

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities have notified power suspension in various areas of the city due to necessary maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities have notified power suspension in various areas of the city due to necessary maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply would be remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 09th and 13th August from 07AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tehkal, Islamia College, K.T.H, Jahangir Abad, University Town, N.C.R, Airport Road, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES-2,Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industries, C.A.A, Palosi.1, Magdarzai, Bihari Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber and Scarp-1 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 9th and 12th August from 07AM to 12 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaggi Hindkiyan, KSM, Industries Naughman, Northern bypass, Naspa, Ghari Hamza, Old Naughman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sirbilind Pur, Samar Bagh, New Takth Abad, New Naughman and Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 9th and 13th August from 07AM to 12 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Maqsood Abad, Shaggi Hindkian, Opazai, Pir Bala-1&2,Industrial, Chagharmatti, Pajagai, Benazir Women University, Madina Colony, Muslimabad and Kaniza feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 9th and 13th August from 07 AM to 12 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF, Darmangi and Warsak Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Road Shah Alam Saddar Samar Bagh Bagh August Women Bank Of Khyber From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Government approves federal decrees on regulat ..

UAE Government approves federal decrees on regulations of healthcare professions

9 minutes ago
 Baloch highlights science ministry's performance, ..

Baloch highlights science ministry's performance, says remarkable growth achieve ..

3 minutes ago
 Seminar held to inform people about benefits of br ..

Seminar held to inform people about benefits of breast feeding

3 minutes ago
 Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss cooperation in health s ..

Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss cooperation in health sector

3 minutes ago
 First Lady urges inclusive education for Different ..

First Lady urges inclusive education for Differently-Abled Children

3 minutes ago
 West Increasingly 'Sober' About Ukraine's Ability ..

West Increasingly 'Sober' About Ukraine's Ability to Retake Territory - Reports

3 minutes ago
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Staff Visit ..

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Staff Visit Armenian Village Near Lachin C ..

15 minutes ago
 More than 100 exciting live shows and features awa ..

More than 100 exciting live shows and features await audience of ADIHEX

39 minutes ago
 PTCL overhauled its copper network to Fiber in Nat ..

PTCL overhauled its copper network to Fiber in Nathiagali for high-speed intern ..

15 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperatio ..

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s ..

Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s door open at SMA

54 minutes ago
 Dollar, Euro Share in Russian Exports, Imports Fal ..

Dollar, Euro Share in Russian Exports, Imports Falls to 30%, 32% in June - Bank ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan