Pesco notifies power shutdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities have notified power suspension in various areas of the city due to necessary maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply would be remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 09th and 13th August from 07AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tehkal, Islamia College, K.T.H, Jahangir Abad, University Town, N.C.R, Airport Road, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES-2,Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industries, C.A.A, Palosi.1, Magdarzai, Bihari Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber and Scarp-1 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 9th and 12th August from 07AM to 12 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaggi Hindkiyan, KSM, Industries Naughman, Northern bypass, Naspa, Ghari Hamza, Old Naughman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sirbilind Pur, Samar Bagh, New Takth Abad, New Naughman and Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 9th and 13th August from 07AM to 12 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Maqsood Abad, Shaggi Hindkian, Opazai, Pir Bala-1&2,Industrial, Chagharmatti, Pajagai, Benazir Women University, Madina Colony, Muslimabad and Kaniza feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 9th and 13th August from 07 AM to 12 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF, Darmangi and Warsak Road feeders will face inconvenience.