Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Peshawar, Feb 15 (APP): Pesco authorities here Thursday notified power shutdown due to maintenance work P in areas of Kohistan, Bannu and DI Khan.
According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Besham – Pattan Transmission Line on 17th February from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, resultantly consumers 33 KV Thakot and Pattan grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Tajazai Grid Station on 16th February from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Tajori City , Achozai, Behram Tari Road, Express, Titter Khel feeders will face inconvenience.
Similarly, power sSupply will remain suspended from D.I.Khan Grid Station on 16th February from 9 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumer of 132 KV Prova grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Bannu Grid Station on 17th and 18th February from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of City 1,2,3,4,5, Express, Fatima Khel 2, Woolen Mill, Cantt 1, Janikhel 1,2 and Haveed feeders will face inconvenience.
