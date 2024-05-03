PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) PESHAWAR, May 3 (APP): Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of Peshawar, Abbottabad and Chakdarra due to necessary maintenance work.
According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 5 and 6 May from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture , Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 7 May from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Danish Abad, Rahatabad, Agriculture University , academy Town, Circular Road, Sufaid Dheri, Casually M/Bloc, Achini Mera and Axillary feeders will face inconvenience.
Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 7 and 9 May from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatooth, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 7 and 9 May from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Deh Bhadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen ColonyJ Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid Ababad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Schem Chowk, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Kholian Bala – Havelian – Abbottabad Transmission Line on 4 May from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Haripur, Kholian Bala, Havelian and 66 KV Havelian and Haripur grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. Power supply will remain suspended from Rampura - Mansehra Circuit Breaker on 4,5 and 6 May from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Muzafarabad, Noseri and Balakot grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Power Supply will remain suspended from Chakdara Circuit Breaker on 6 and 7 May from 8:30AM to 5 PM, resultantly 132 KV Balakot, Swat, Matta, Khwazakhela, Shangla and Madain grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Ohgi grid station on 7 May from 8AM to 6 PM, resultantly Ohgi and Battal grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 6 and 11May from 9AM to 3 PM, resultantly Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, Danish Abad, Attar Sheesha, Shaheen Shaheed, Citti Dheri feeders will face inconvenience.
