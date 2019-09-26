Pesco notifies power shutdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Peshawar Electricity Supply Corporation Organization ( PESCO ) here Thursday announced power shutdown for Tarbela, Mansehra Haripur and Katlang areas.

Power supply would be suspended from 132KV Nishat Tarbela Grid Station on September 30 from 10:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Gahzi feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132KV Nowshera City Grid Station on September 9 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Tehsil Road, Kheshki Express, Khbul River and Company Bagh feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132 Balakot -Muzafarabad Transmission Line on September 28 and 30 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132KV Mansehra, Balakot, M/Abad, Noseri, Rampura connected 11KV feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132 Haripur Grid Station on September 28 from 09:00am to 11:00am, resultantly consumers of 11KV Panian-I and II, Sarai Niamat Khan, Baldher feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132 Noseri Grid Station on September 28 from 10:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Attahnuqam, Punjkot, Pattika, Jagran Power House feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132 Katlang Grid Station on September 30 from 09:00am to 12:00am, resultantly consumers of 11KV Old and New Katlang, Old and New Gazi Baba, Jamal Garhi feeders would face inconveniences.