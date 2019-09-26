UrduPoint.com
Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown

Peshawar Electricity Supply Corporation Organization (PESCO) here Thursday announced power shutdown for Tarbela, Mansehra, Balakot, Haripur and Katlang areas

Power supply would be suspended from 132KV Nishat Tarbela Grid Station on September 30 from 10:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Gahzi feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132KV Nowshera City Grid Station on September 9 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Tehsil Road, Kheshki Express, Khbul River and Company Bagh feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132 Balakot -Muzafarabad Transmission Line on September 28 and 30 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132KV Mansehra, Balakot, M/Abad, Noseri, Rampura connected 11KV feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132 Haripur Grid Station on September 28 from 09:00am to 11:00am, resultantly consumers of 11KV Panian-I and II, Sarai Niamat Khan, Baldher feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132 Noseri Grid Station on September 28 from 10:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Attahnuqam, Punjkot, Pattika, Jagran Power House feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would be suspended from 132 Katlang Grid Station on September 30 from 09:00am to 12:00am, resultantly consumers of 11KV Old and New Katlang, Old and New Gazi Baba, Jamal Garhi feeders would face inconveniences.

