Pesco notifies power shutdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of the province due to necessary maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 24th October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Naguman, Khszana, Takhtaband feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashama Grid Station on 24th October from 8;00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Kahzana, KSM, Old Naguman feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 24th October from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmer, Baghbanan, Chamkani, Chughal Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 24th October from 8;00 AM to 2;00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hashtnagri, Moulve jee, Gul Bargh 2, Sheikh Abad, Nishtar Abad, Faqir Abad 2, Islamabad, Zaryab, Sikandar Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 24th October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Engineering feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shakhi Chashma � Warsak Transmission Line on 24th October from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pajagai, Beenazeer University, Chaghar Matti, Opazai, Pirbala, Industrial, Bashir Abas, Nishat, Shahibagh 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 24th October from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmer 2, New Hazar Khani, Pandu Baba, Ring Road, Kachori, Phandu Road 2, Surizai, Yakatooth, Charman Daftar feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVAbbottabad-Mansehra Transmission Line on 24th October from 9;00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur , Havelian, AMC, Nathiagali feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hussai-Daggar Transmission Line on 24th October from 9AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hussai and Dagger grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 24th October from 8 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Panian 2, Town 2,3, Swabi Mera, Zeb Pharma and Chamba feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 24th October from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Suraj Gali feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on 24th October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Maidan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balambad, Lal Qilla, Toormang, Akhakhel, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Daushkhel, Ghazi, Ghar Shamozai, Gazi Baba, Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1, Summer Bagh feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Daggar Grid Station on 24th October from 8;00 AM to 2;00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Chagharzai, Sarkala feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station on 24th October from 8AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkada, Takhta Band, Sanger, Bandai, B/Bandai, Saidu Sharif, Saidu Baba, Sinor, Qambar, Marguzar, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, Malam Jaba, Barikot feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on 24th October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Musakhel feeders will face inconveniences.