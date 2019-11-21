PESCO notifies power shutdown

PESCO authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Peshawar, DI Khan, Haripur, Karak and Gumbat due to necessary repair and maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :PESCO authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Peshawar, DI Khan, Haripur, Karak and Gumbat due to necessary repair and maintenance work.

According to PESCO, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on November 25 and 27 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Commercial 1,2, University Town, KTH, Islamia College, PAF, Tehkal feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Mohammadi Transmission Line on November 25 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly consumers of 132 KV Mattani grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on November 25 from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muslim Bazar, Muriali 1,2, Town Hall, Cantt 1, Mandra and Commessionery Bazar feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on November 25 from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Karak 1,2, Chokara, Bogara and Latumber feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on November 23,25,27,28 and30 from 8:00 AM to4:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Baldher, Rehana 1,2, Mirpur 2, Industrial 1, Mirpur 1 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dargai Grid Station on November 24 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hero Shah, Dargai New, Pak Premier Steel, Palai Express, Taj Wood board, Old Mian Khan, Kot, SakhaKot, Kot Express, Malakand Steel Mills, Taj Steel Mills 1,2, Malakand and Qasami Express feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gadoon Transmission Line on November 24 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly consumers of 132 KV GadoonAmazai grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gumbat Grid Station on November 23 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Patyala and KhushalGharr feeders will face inconveniences.