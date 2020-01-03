UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pesco notifies power shutdown

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here on Friday notified power shutdown for different areas of the province and requested consumers to cooperate during inconvenienc

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here on Friday notified power shutdown for different areas of the province and requested consumers to cooperate during inconvenience.

In a statement issued, power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Warsak Power House-Jamrud Transmission Line on January 5, from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly during this period additional load management would be carried out on 11KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Hayatabad grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on January 5 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Landi Arbab 1, 2, 3, Nodia Payan feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 5 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Omroc, Kidney Center, Mohmand Steel, Express 3, Reggi Modal Town 1, Hayatabad 2, 3, 4, 5, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology , PPI 2, Premier Chip Board feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV New Wah Grid Station on January 5 from 08:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Bestway Cement Factory, Sadi Cement Factory feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on January 4 and 6 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Marghuz, Swabi University, Shah Mansoor Hospital, Town 1, 2, Marghuz Rural, Panjpir; Zaida, Lahore City, Chota Lahore, Khadu Khel feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on January 4 and 7 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Ouch, Kotigram, Khan Pur, Talash Express, City Batkhela, Asband, New Badwan, Chakdara, Qalongi, PIDC, Chakdara City, Itimad Steel,Thana, Nasafa, Alla Dand, Khar, Jalala, Perviz Shaheed, Hisar Baba, Batkhela Express feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Right Bank Terbela Grid Station on January 5 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Royal Textile, Jadoon Metal Works, Shehzad Ghee, Hamza Wood, Mardan Steel, Gadoon Textile 1, 2, Meezan Textile, Syntron Pvt Let, Baja, Janda, Gadoon Maini, Marghuz New, Mix Hayat, Itifaz Textile, Gadoon Power Plant, Salar Steel, Saif 1,2, Stepha, A.J Textile, Swabi Textile, Khyber Steel, Family Flats, Chirat Paper Sack, Nimra Steel, Sarhad Steel, Alpha Pipe, New Chirat, Daud Steel, Latif Shakir, Khyber Spenning, Affadi Steel, Safa, Gandaf,Utla feeders would face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Company Bank Hisar Mardan Chota Swabi Jamrud January Textile Family From Bestway Cement Limited Gadoon Textile Mills Limited PESCO

Recent Stories

NAB prosecutor in two references against Zardari r ..

14 minutes ago

Dollar gains 02 paisas, closes at Rs 154.87

27 seconds ago

Russian OSCE Mission Awaits Harlem Desir's Reactio ..

31 seconds ago

Renewed fire threat sparks exodus to Australian ci ..

12 minutes ago

S.African hostage in Syria returns home after thre ..

12 minutes ago

PM performs ground breaking of AIIC spreading over ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.