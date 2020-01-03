Pesco notifies power shutdown

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here on Friday notified power shutdown for different areas of the province and requested consumers to cooperate during inconvenienc

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here on Friday notified power shutdown for different areas of the province and requested consumers to cooperate during inconvenience.

In a statement issued, power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Warsak Power House-Jamrud Transmission Line on January 5, from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly during this period additional load management would be carried out on 11KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Hayatabad grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on January 5 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Landi Arbab 1, 2, 3, Nodia Payan feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 5 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Omroc, Kidney Center, Mohmand Steel, Express 3, Reggi Modal Town 1, Hayatabad 2, 3, 4, 5, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology , PPI 2, Premier Chip Board feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV New Wah Grid Station on January 5 from 08:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Bestway Cement Factory, Sadi Cement Factory feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on January 4 and 6 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Marghuz, Swabi University, Shah Mansoor Hospital, Town 1, 2, Marghuz Rural, Panjpir; Zaida, Lahore City, Chota Lahore, Khadu Khel feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on January 4 and 7 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Ouch, Kotigram, Khan Pur, Talash Express, City Batkhela, Asband, New Badwan, Chakdara, Qalongi, PIDC, Chakdara City, Itimad Steel,Thana, Nasafa, Alla Dand, Khar, Jalala, Perviz Shaheed, Hisar Baba, Batkhela Express feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Right Bank Terbela Grid Station on January 5 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Royal Textile, Jadoon Metal Works, Shehzad Ghee, Hamza Wood, Mardan Steel, Gadoon Textile 1, 2, Meezan Textile, Syntron Pvt Let, Baja, Janda, Gadoon Maini, Marghuz New, Mix Hayat, Itifaz Textile, Gadoon Power Plant, Salar Steel, Saif 1,2, Stepha, A.J Textile, Swabi Textile, Khyber Steel, Family Flats, Chirat Paper Sack, Nimra Steel, Sarhad Steel, Alpha Pipe, New Chirat, Daud Steel, Latif Shakir, Khyber Spenning, Affadi Steel, Safa, Gandaf,Utla feeders would face inconveniences.