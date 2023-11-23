Pesco notifies power shutdown for areas of Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mingora

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The authorities if Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) have notified power shutdown in areas of Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mingora due to maintenance Work,

According to the Pesco, the power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad grid station on 25 November from 9AM to 2 PM resultantly, the consumers Hayatabad 1, 2, 9, 10, 13, 14, IMS feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 25 and 28 November from 8 AM to 2 PM resultantly, the consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandhir, Engineering, Regi, Tajabad, Tajabad. 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danishabad, Gharibabad, Rahatabad 1, CMB, Abdra, Achini 1,2, Sefid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Circular Road , DHA, HBK, Scree 6, Commercial Belding Abdul Razaq, feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 25 and 28 November from 8 am to 2 pm, as result, the consumer of Safdarabad 2, RMT, Badi Zai, Durani Media Colony, Professor Model Town, Sheikh feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Sheikh Mohammadi-Kohat Transmission Line Grid Station on 25 November from 9 AM to 3 PM, as result, the consumers of Kohat, Ghambat and Lachi grid connected feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 25 November from 10 AM to 3 PM, as result, the consumers of Thandiani, Bagnotar, Cant, Dum Toor, Link road feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 25 and 28 November from 8AM to 12PM, as result, consumers of Nishtarabad 1feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Besham Grid Station on 25 November from 9AM to 5 PM, as result, the consumers of Patan and Thakot grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Mangora Grid Station on 25 and 28 November from 8AM to 2 PM, as result, the consumers Malam Jabba, Express Saidu, Bandai, Mengurah 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Customers of Kabal, Saidu Sharif, Brikot 2, Kabal 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Senior Hospital, Takhtabad, Qamber, Singer, Saidu Baba, Shah Dara, Mangalore, Shein, Charbagh feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/mds/