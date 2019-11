PESCO notifies power shutdown for Nov 3

The electricity consumers of 11KV RMI, PPI-I, Kacha Ghari, Express-I, II, Hayatabad-I, Olympia, Karkhano Market and Auxiliary feeders would face inconveniences due to maintenance work leading to suspension of power supply from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 3 from 09:00am to 02:00pm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):The electricity consumers of 11KV RMI, PPI-I, Kacha Ghari, Express-I, II, Hayatabad-I, Olympia, Karkhano Market and Auxiliary feeders would face inconveniences due to maintenance work leading to suspension of power supply from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 3 from 09:00am to 02:00pm.

Similarly people residing in the limits of 11KV Omarac, Nothern Botteling, Express-IV; Myka Steel, Industrial Estate, Al Hafiz, Frontier Tech Wood, Kidney Center, PCB, Fata Industry, Old Jamrud, Sur Kamar and Mustafa Steel feeders would also face power shutdown on November 3 from 08:00am to 02:00pm as power supply would suspend from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station due to maintenance work.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132KV Hayatabad Grid Station on November 3 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Green Wood, Cell Wood and Frontier Ceramics feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132KV Haripur-Tarnava Transmission Line on November 2 from 08:30am to 10:30am, resultantly consumers of 132KV Tarnava grid would face inconvenience.

Power Supply would remain suspended from132KV Borhan-Haripur Circuit on November 2 from 08:30am to 06:00pm November 4, resultantly additional load management would be carried out on 132KV Haripur 132KV Havellian, 132KV Abbotabad, 132KV AMC Abbottabad, 132KV Nathia Gali and 132KV Hattar during this period if required.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132KV Right Bank Terbela Grid Station on November 3 from 08:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Shehzad Ghee, Hamza Wood, Mardan Steel, Gadoon Textile 1,2,Meezan Textile, Syntron Pvt Let, Baja, Janda, Gadoon Maini, Marghuz New, Mix Hayat, Itifaz Textile, Gadoon Power Plant, Salar Steel, Stepha, A.J Textile, Swabi Textile, Khyber Steel, Family Flats, Chirat Paper Sack, Nimra Steel, Sarhad Steel, Alpha Pipe, New Chirat, Daud Steel, Latif Shakir, Khyber Spenning, Affadi Steel, Safa, Gandaf and Utla feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132KV Chakdara Grid Station on November 3 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11Ouch, Kotigram, Khan Pur, Talash Express, City Batkhela, Asband, New Badwan, Chakdara, Qalongi, PIDC, Chakdara City, Itimad Steel, Thana, Nasafa, Alla Dannd, Khar, Jalala, Pervez Shaheed, Hisar Baba, Batkhela Express, Warsak, DHQ Timergara feeder and 33 Summer Bagh KV feeders would face inconveniences.