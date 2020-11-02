Pesco notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company Monday announced power shutdown for different areas of the province due to maintenance work on grid stations and power transmission lines.

In a statement issued here, power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on November 3, 10, 24, 27 and 29 from 07:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Dean's feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on November 3 from 08:00am to 06:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Regi, Danish Abad, Rahatabad, Agriculture University, academy Town, Circular Road, Sufaid Dheri, KMB, and Hayatabad Old feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Shahibagh Grid Station on November 3, 10 and 24 from 08:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Latifabad feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Kohat Road Grid Station on November 3, 10, 24, 27 and 29 from 07:00am to 12:00pm,, resultantly consumers of 11KV Nauthia, and Bhana Mari feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on November 3, 10, 24, 27 and 29 from 07:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Commercial 2, Saddar Road, Old MES feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Dalazak Road Grid Station on November 3 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Wadpaga-I feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Danish Abad Grid Station on November 3, 10, 24, 27 and 29 from 08:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Circular Road feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Bannu Grid Station on November 3 from 09:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Islamia Khani, Mandan 1, Ghoriwala, Shabaz Azmat Khail, City 1, Baka Kahil 2 feeders will face inconveniences.