PESCO notifies power shutdown for Peshawar Cantt, other areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Power supply from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station will remain suspended due to maintenance work from 7:00 A.M to 11:00 A.M on June 21, 2021 resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mall Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power Supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jutilisht Grid Station on June 21, 2021, from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jutilisht, Express Chitral and Upper Chitral feeders will face inconvenience.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Kulachi Grid Station on June 21 and 22, 2021 from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumersof 11 KV Kulachi and Maddi feeders will face inconvenience.