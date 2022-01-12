PESCO notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, Mardan, Tank, Bannu

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) announced power suspension from various feeders due to maintenance work in the province, said a press release issued here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) announced power suspension from various feeders due to maintenance work in the province, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 13 from 9:00am to 3:00pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMT feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on January 13 from 9:00am to 3:00pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on January 13 from 9:00am to 3:00pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Deh Bahadar, Old Deh Bahadar, Dora Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 13 and 15 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Hayatabad, University Campus, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Taj Abad, Agriculture , Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1 , CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Hayatabad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town , Secular Road, DHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibagh-New Warsak Transmission Line on Jan 13 from 9:00am to 4:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 Shahi Bagh and Sakhi Chasma grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan-Katlang Grid Station on Jan 13 from 9:00am to 5:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 Katlang grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on Jan 13 from 9:00am to 5:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tank City 1, Sabir Abad, Gull Amam feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Nowshehra Grid Station on Jan 13 from 9:00 am to 5:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 Chirat Cement Factory grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Bannu Grid Station on Jan 13 from 9:00am to 5:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 Bannu grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.