UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown For Peshawar, Mardan, Tank, Bannu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 06:50 PM

PESCO notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, Mardan, Tank, Bannu

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) announced power suspension from various feeders due to maintenance work in the province, said a press release issued here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) announced power suspension from various feeders due to maintenance work in the province, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 13 from 9:00am to 3:00pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMT feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on January 13 from 9:00am to 3:00pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on January 13 from 9:00am to 3:00pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Deh Bahadar, Old Deh Bahadar, Dora Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 13 and 15 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Hayatabad, University Campus, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Taj Abad, Agriculture , Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1 , CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Hayatabad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town , Secular Road, DHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibagh-New Warsak Transmission Line on Jan 13 from 9:00am to 4:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 Shahi Bagh and Sakhi Chasma grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan-Katlang Grid Station on Jan 13 from 9:00am to 5:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 Katlang grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on Jan 13 from 9:00am to 5:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tank City 1, Sabir Abad, Gull Amam feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Nowshehra Grid Station on Jan 13 from 9:00 am to 5:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 Chirat Cement Factory grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Bannu Grid Station on Jan 13 from 9:00am to 5:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 Bannu grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Agriculture Company Road Tank Bagh Jamrud January From PESCO

Recent Stories

Stocks, dollar higher before key US inflation data ..

Stocks, dollar higher before key US inflation data

4 seconds ago
 'Mr Dakar' strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah ..

'Mr Dakar' strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah

6 seconds ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

7 seconds ago
 AFI accommodates more than 1000 orphan children

AFI accommodates more than 1000 orphan children

9 seconds ago
 UK's PM faces parliament over partygate scandal

UK's PM faces parliament over partygate scandal

11 seconds ago
 French police arrest man over 2012 Alps killing of ..

French police arrest man over 2012 Alps killing of British family

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.