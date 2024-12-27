PESCO notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Peshawar electric supply company (PESCO) authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of Peshawar and Mardan due to maintenance work.

According to PESCO, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Grid Station on 30th December from 8:30 AM to 4:30 AM, resultantly consumers Sheikhan, Shahab Khel, Sirband, AWT and Mashogagar feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Grid Station on 31st December from 8:30 AM to 4:30 AM, resultantly consumers Badbair and Balarzai feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 29th and 31st December from 9:00 AM to 1:00 AM, resultantly consumers Dabgari feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Mardan grid station on 30th December from 8:30 AM to 2:30 AM, resultantly consumers of Shah Dand, Zando, Col Jawad Khan Shaheed and Tawas feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Dargai Grid Station on 30th December from 8:30 AM to 2:30 AM, resultantly consumers of Mian Khan, Palai Express, Qasimi Express, Dargai New, Industrial 1, Skhakot 1, Kot, Agra, New Mian Khan, Plai, Hero Shah, Taj Wood Industries, Sher Steel Mill, Wazir Abad, Ali Steel , Malakandher Mill, New Kot, Kot Express, Taj Steel Mill 1, Taj Steel 2, Malakand, Pak Primer Steel, Ahtisham Steel, Khalij Steel, Diamond Casting Factory SIDB will face inconvenience .