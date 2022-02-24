Pesco notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in various areas of provincial metropolis and Nowshera due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on February 26 and 28 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Haytabad, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering College, Regi , Gulabad, Agriculture University , Old Hayatabad, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharibabad, Rahatabad, Abdara, Achini, Achini 1,Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, Jamaludin Afghani, academy Town , Secular Road, D.H.A feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Ohgi Grid Station on February 26 and 28 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dilboru, Daraban, Susal Gharik, Shergharh feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on February 26 and 28 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ranwal, Daraban, Kot Azam 1,2,Tank City 1,2, Gull Azam, Umar Abad, Molazai 1,2, Sabir Abad, feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra Cantt Grid Station on February 25 and 26 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Amanghar and Nowshehra City feeders will face inconvenience.